The Chipolopolo boys will battle it out with Algeria for the second time in four days in a crucial Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B encounter at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Zambia won the first leg on Saturday at Heroes Stadium through a 3-1 result that revived the Chipolopolo’s world cup dream.

A Brian Mwila brace and a wonder effort from Enock Mwepu won the day for Zambia but the second leg will be another matter with Fennec Foxes fighting for their wounded pride before their home crowd.

