THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) plans to engage the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Zambian government to discuss and look at ways to unlock barriers that restrict Kenya from exporting milk and milk products to Zambia due to a conflict over standards. Zambia has rejected Kenya’s milk, saying it has a high level of bacteria that is beyond the country’s required standards, which allows total bacteria count (TBC) of 200 000 while Kenya follows the international benchmark of 1 million TBC. COMESA director for trade customs and monetary affairs Francis Mangeni said experts from FAO the ministries of Commerce, Trade and Industry, and also Agriculture are expected to meet to sort out the issue.

