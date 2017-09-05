The Director of Public Prosecution has entered a nolle prosequi in the case involving UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s Deputy Press Secretary Brian Mwiinga and 9 others. And Magistrate Fides Hamaundu has since discontinued the matter in which the 10 were arrested for allegedly obstructing the police from arresting the UPND president on 10th April, 2017. The matter which was due to commence for trial this morning could not do so following fresh instructions in accordance with section 81 of the CPC.

