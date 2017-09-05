ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

VARIOUS players in the edible oi l indus t ry are calling on Government to remove the 16 percent value added tax (VAT) on cooking oil to enable them to compete fairly against imported cheap edible products.

Currently, Zambia imports crude palm oil worth over US$70 million annually.

Crushers and Edible Oil Refiners Association (CEDORA) representative Dharmesh Patel argued that there is urgent need for Zambia to remove VAT on edible oil just like Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa, among others, have done.

