We are writing this mail with pain in our hearts at how qualified Zambian intellects, qualified and experienced Zambians are being abused and undermined by unqualified and underqualified job seekers in the name of expatriates at the mining giant FQMO-Mining Division in solwezi and Kalumbila.

What buffles us is to know that credible but ineffective institutions like the Enginneering institute of Zambia issues out certificates and they can see that nothing qualifies this person to be an expatriate but these are unleashed onto the majority qualifed Zambians to be their HODs, HOS and supervisors and they go home with not less than K75,000 while the Zambians working and doing the donkey works go home with less than K6,800. Where is the Justice? We have the evidence to prove all this.

This is typical of major characterictics of racism. Boers from South Africa are major culprits at this mine. They have formed strong cartels and are working in connection with some disgruntled immigration officials and some few corrupt Zamiba employees at the same mine to flaut immigration laws at the peril of our fellow citizens.

