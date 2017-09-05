KITWE – Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive commit¬tee member Happie Munkondya has urged the local football governing body to terminate the kit deal with Singaporean sportswear manufactur¬ers Mafro.

In May this year, FAZ signed a two-year kit sponsorship deal with Mafro worth US$ 200,000. Munkondya said in an interview in Ndola yesterday that the FAZ executive committee should consider reviewing the Mafro deal because the kit suppliers are allegedly failing to perform to expectation. Munkondya cited the late delivery of replicas as one area in which Maf¬ro have failed. FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo referred queries to general secretary Ponga Liwewe, who was unreachable. MATHEWS KABAMBA

