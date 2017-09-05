President Edgar Lungu says his government is committed to equipping the country’s defence forces with modern equipment to enable them address new security challenges efficiently and competently. Speaking during the official opening of the L-15 simulator training center at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) base in Lusaka, President Lungu says Infrastructure Development is one of government’s priority as highlighted in the vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan. President Lungu says the Patriotic Front government will insure that ZAF has cutting age infrastructure in the course of its modernization program.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

