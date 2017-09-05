NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chinsali

GOVERNMENT has approved the construction of a barracks for the Zambia Army in Muchinga Province at a cost of US$100 million.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone said in an interview yesterday that the barracks will be built in Chinsali district and that 500 officers will be deployed to the station once the works are complete.

He said the scope of the project includes the construction of houses for the officers, administrative offices, an armoury and other auxiliary structures.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

