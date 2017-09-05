SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

STRUGGLING Super Division side Napsa Stars have sent coach Tenant Chilumba on a four-week forced leave following the team’s poor performance.

And Zambia Army commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova has promoted Super Division Green Buffaloes players for their outstanding performance.

Club media and public relations officer Gwen Chipasula announced in a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday that assistant coach Linos Makwaza will be calling the shots in the absence of Chilumba.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

