Former Lusaka Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta says the ruling party may fail to finish another five-year term because it is too divided to stand the pressure from Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili and other PF founders who have been sidelined. And Mwaliteta has charged that those who remained in PF have surrendered the running of government to Finance Minister Felix Mutati and his MMD ministers while they concentrate on enriching themselves from government deals.

