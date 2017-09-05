Dear editor,

CHIBOLYA compound is notoriously crime-infested with dagger smokers who are ready to do anything to get what they want.

I was robbed of my money in broad day light on my favorite road, Ben Bella Road by means of blackmail!

I told a policeman who just said, “that is how that place is!”

A policeman, is ready to catch a traffic offender but reluctant to catch a robber and pick-pocket in Chibolya compound. Both offenders are deadly but the policemen and soldiers must be patrolling that area day and night! The Minister of Home Affairs must take this seriously for it is denting the image of Lusaka!

