PF Eastern Province protesting against MutatiGovernance Elections, Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia says it is concerned with the recently organised protests by some patriotic Front cadres and party structures demanding for the dismissal or resignation of Minister of Finance, Mr. Felix Mutati. McDonald Chipenzi who is Executive Director of GEARS Initiative said his organisation is of the view that the stage-managed protests are very unfortunate, retrogressive and unproductive. The former FODEP Executive Director was quick to note that the protests are seemingly being done with the blessings of the top ruling party leadership.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

