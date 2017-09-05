CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

LUSAKA mayor Wilson Kalumba has maintained that Lusaka residents should start paying for garbage collection services via a system dubbed as auto pay by deducting the fee from airtime purchased for mobile phones.

Mr Kalumba challenged residents to outline how they are going to pay for the service other than the proposed collection of garbage fees from airtime.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

