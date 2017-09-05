TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT US$64.39 million has been set aside by Government to electrify four districts in Southern Province intended to enhance trade and improve the lifestyle of people in rural areas.

The implementation of the project is expected to create 100 jobs for locals and areas to be electrified are Siavonga, Gwembe, Sinazongwe and Monze.

According to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report by Zesco Limited submitted to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), the districts have a very limited power supply as most of the areas are not connected to the national grid.

