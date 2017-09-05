President Edgar Lungu has said that the Patriotic Front administration is committed to equipping the defence forces with modern equipment to enable them address new security challenges. President Lungu said that the need for modern defence systems cannot be overemphasized in view of Zambia’s growing economy coupled with huge investments from local and foreign investors. The Head of State was speaking when he officially opened the L 15 Simulator Training Centre at the Zambia Airforce – ZAF- in Lusaka. President Lungu launched the effective, safe and yet realistic training methods on highly computerized and technologically advanced L-15 fighter ground attack aircraft.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

