United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Charles Kakoma has vowed that neither Hakainde Hichilema nor the party will apologise for speaking against Zambia in South Africa. Many prominent opposition and civic leaders have condemned Mr Hichilema’s scathing attacks on the country at a press briefing in South Africa last week. Most have described his attacks as a betrayal of his homeland and the people that he seeks to lead.

