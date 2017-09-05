Zimbabwe has been facing a serious cash shortage for some time now that has seen citizens resort to desperate measures such as exchanging livestock in place of school fees. Now the ruling Zanu-PF party, led by President Robert Mugabe, is offering up smart cards to members. In addition to serving as a traditional sign of loyalty and affiliation, these new cards are also usable as bank debit cards. Linked to the state-owned People’s Own Savings Bank (PSOB) the move is expected to be coupled with an increase in point of sale machines in rural areas according to Zanu-PF officials. Membership fees of US$1 per month will be deducted from holder accounts automatically.

