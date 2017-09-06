VICTOR KUMWENDA, Constantine, Algeria

ALGERIAN giants JS Kabylie are chasing for the signature of Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga to bolster the squad for the 2017 Ligue 1 campaign.

Mulenga, who features for Super Division champions Zanaco, has attracted the attention of the Algerian outfit after an outstanding showing in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Algeria that Zambia won 3-1 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka last Saturday. Mulenga was also impressive for Zanaco in the CAF Champions League run that ended in the group stage. Zanaco finished third in Group D behind winners Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly of Egypt. According to reports in the Algerian media, Kabylie will make an incredible offer which Zanaco will not resist. Kabylie coach Mourad Rahmouni is desperate to bolster the strike force and believes Mulenga has the potential to make it at the Canaries. “Yes, it is true. We are looking at him [Mulenga]. He has a balanced game for a striker. I have watched him in the Champions League. He scores and gives the chances to score to his teammates. That is the quality we need to win the league title. “He can make it in the Algerian league. The Zambian is young and has the potential to be stronger. We are really interested in him but at the moment there are no negotiations with the Zambian club [Zanaco]. We will see what happens after the World Cup qualifier match,” Rahmouni said. Kabylie have won 14 league titles, triumphed five times in the Algerian Cup and once in the Algerian Super Cup. The Canaries, as Kabylie are fondly known in North Africa, have also twice won the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League in 1981 and 1990. Kabylie also lifted the Africa Cup Winners Cup [now Confederation Cup] once in 1995 and were runners-up in the CAF Super Cup in 1995. The team last competed in the CAF Champions League in 2015.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

