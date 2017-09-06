President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Zambia National Soccer Team for their 1 – 0 win against Algeria in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier in Constantine, Algeria on Tuesday night. The President has said the good and impressive start by Chipolopolo in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier tournament signifies the glorious performances ahead. President Lungu says he is happy for the victory that the Chipolopolo boys posted in last night’s 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier against Algeria.

