I want to comment on a photo making rounds on social media, where Minister in charge of Youth & Sport Moses Mawere is seen having dinner in Algeria organised by the Algerian government for our National team and the entire delegation. Without taking anything away from his responsibility as Minister of Sports, but It is very sad to note that lately without regret our Minister of Youth & Sport has neglected the Youth aspect in his portfolio. It is almost synonymous that every time one hears the ministers name mentioned, it’s either he is heading a national football delegation outside the country or officiating at a soccer event. The minister has become a minister of recreation instead of playing the critical role of actualising President Lungu’s ambitious youth employment targets. Notoriously, just over the weekend youths in his party were organised to protest against President Lungu’ appointment of Minister of Finance Felix Mutati whose also MMD president. This we thought would concern him but he still opted to travel to Algeria to watch soccer as usual. Instead of Youths been organised into personal development productive ventures of youth empowerment and youth skills development, they are being used into protests that are ill timed and retrogressive to the tremendous incremental gains the economy has made through the current Minister of Finance. Election time is over, our loyalty must be to the nation and focusing on making our economic recovery a reality collectively. And youths must not be used to perpetuate lawlessness, instead youths should be used on issues of job creation, empowerment, skills development. Because unlike our leaders, we want jobs, we want empowerment, we want loans etc.

