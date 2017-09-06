The Zambia national team chalked up a historic victory over Algeria to keep their dream of making it to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup alive with Patson Daka scoring the all-important goal in the 66th minute.

Skipper Kennedy Mweene reminded everyone why he remains the safest pair of hands in the country when he bravely stopped Algerian star Riyad Mahrez’s penalty kick in the 16th minute after Kapumbu had been adjudged to have fouled Youcef Atal in the box.

Mahrez who missed the first leg stepped up to take the spot kick but the Zambian number one goal minder dived the right way and kept Zambian hopes alive.

