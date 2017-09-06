Analysis: EMELDA MUSONDA

THE recent exposé by the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) that out of 100,000 verified certificates for teacher registration, 498 certificates are forged, is not only saddening but a tip of the iceberg.

This is a clear indication that there are many more cases of forgery, not only in the teaching profession but also in other sectors. This certainly calls for an audit of qualifications in all sectors both public and private to ascertain validity of certificates presented by employees. And Government being the largest employer should lead the way. During a press briefing last Friday, TCZ registrar Ebby Mubanga revealed that Lusaka Province had the highest forged teachers’ certificates at 135, followed by Southern Province with 70 and Copperbelt, 65. Out of the 498 forged certificates, 391 are from the public sector while 107 are from the private sector. According to Dr Mubanga, the list of culprits who entered the teaching fraternity using fake certificates include those holding high administrative positions such as District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS), Education Standard officers and head teachers, among others. While it is acknowledged that there are some individuals of integrity who deserve to be in these offices, it is heart rending to know that there also some who fraudulently weaved their way into the system through forged certificates. These are a source of concern and a liability to our education system. Needless to say, education is one of the main crucial aspects towards human development. It is key in shaping human life and development. It therefore goes to say, if education is to shape human life positively, there is need to ensure the provision of quality resources including human resource. Research validates that the calibre of human resource has a bearing on an organisation’s output. In the same vein, it has also been proved that the calibre of teachers, for instance, have a bearing on the success of students. Studies further indicate that certified teachers have proved more effective than uncertified ones (Laczko-Kerr and Berliner, 2002). This is why even in Zambia, certification is a key criterion in the selection and recruitment process. It is an inevitable requirement which helps to determine the suitability of individuals being employed in any field, including teaching. It is, however, disheartening that teachers who failed to make a grade for themselves are sitting in positions where they are supposed to help others make a grade. This could be the reason why our education standards keep falling. Today, we have so many schoolgoing children who cannot read or write even at Grade 12 level. While the examination grades pass rate is said to be improving, the improvement is not good enough. For instance, in 2016, grade nine results indicated a one percent improvement from 2015 with 49 percent of those who sat for the examinations making it to Grade 10. This still leaves us with the 41 percent who failed. This is a huge number which should give teachers sleepless nights that they are missing it somewhere. At Grade 12 level, while 61 percent of those who sat for the examinations in 2016 made it, representing over four percent improvement, we had 39 percent failing. Besides, while the examination pass rate is seemingly improving, both at primary and secondary level, the quality of pupils in schools leaves much to be desired. The high number of teachers with forged certificates should certainly answer for the falling standards of education in our schools. It is also true that regardless of how good the policies in place are, if we have wrong and unqualified people in critical offices, productivity will certainly remain a fallacy. If these “teachers” exhibit such levels of moral bankruptcy to forge certificates, what can stop them from providing exam leakages to pupils to cover up for their inadequacies? If a head teacher can forge a certificate, what can stop him or her from selling a school place to underserving pupils at the expense of deserving ones? The scum is also an eye-opener to the prevalence of corruption in these sectors. It is surprising that all these cases of forgery escaped the eyes of the Teaching Service Commission recruitment officers. We cannot rule out the fact that money could have exchanged hands in some, if not most of these cases. The expose also points to a porous recruitment system, which needs serious and urgent attention because we cannot continue allowing unqualified imposters to filter into such a critical sector. Otherwise it is a repudiation of efforts to improve the quality of education in the country. It is good that the names of all the culprits have been submitted to the Teaching Service Commission for dismissal before being arrested and prosecuted for criminal offence of forgery. As advised by the Zambia National Union of Teachers, the procedure of discipline must be followed to the latter to avoid weakening the case. Whatever the procedure, there are no two ways about it, culprits must pay for duping Government out of hefty salaries at the expense of qualified teachers who would have probably provided a better service. The offenders must be made a public spectacle to deter would-be offenders. Their names should also be publicised through print media. All things considered, the expose is just but a tip of the iceberg. It is more probable that forgery is not only prevalent in the teaching profession but also in many other sectors. Audits on validity of qualifications in all sectors, both public and private, will certainly help clean up and bring sanity in our systems.The author is Zambia Daily Mail editorials editor.

