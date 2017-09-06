High operational costs has forced a number of players in the hospitality sector in Livingstone to scale down on workforce. Several workers at Avani Victoria Falls and Royal Livingstone run by Minor Group Hotels Zambia have been served with letters of termination of employment, a matter that is said to have left manydevastated. But Southern Province PF Vice Youth Chairperson, Obby Mweemba has urged management to rescinds its decision.

