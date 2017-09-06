Zambeef has announced that it has entered into a Share Sale Agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for the sale of 90 per cent shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Zampalm Limited to the IDC for a cash consideration of US$16 million.

The US$16 million cash is to be paid on completion, with a further Performance Amount of up to US$2 million dependent on performance milestones over the three years from 2018 to 2020.

Zambeef Chairman Dr. Jacob Mwanza said the transaction is in line with and a continuation of the Group’s strategic vision, which will allow Zambeef to focus on growing its core business, which is the production and retailing of cold chain meat and dairy products, cropping and stockfeed, delivered through the Group’s extensive processing, distribution and retail network.

