Zambeef has announced that it has entered into a Share Sale Agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for the sale of 90 per cent shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Zampalm Limited to the IDC for a cash consideration of US$16 million. The US$16 million cash is to be paid on completion, with a further Performance Amount of up to US$2 million dependent on performance milestones over the three years from 2018 to 2020.

