CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says Zambia will work closely with other countries to build on the economic gains it has so far made for the benefit of citizens.

The President said he is happy that the country has so far recorded successes in various sectors of the economy. He was speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday night shortly after returning from Swaziland, where he went to officiate at that country’s international trade fair at the invitation of King Mswati III. The President described his visit to Swaziland as a success and called on African countries to continue working together. “My visit was successful, the trade fair was fine, and the traditional ceremony went very well. I think we can learn a lot from each other,” the head of State said.

