THE case in which Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga is sued for allegedly abuse of authority could not take off in the Ndola Magistrate’s Court yesterday because the accused had travelled with the national team to Algeria for last night’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier.

When the matter came up yesterday before chief resident magistrate John Mbuzi, Kamanga’s lawyer David Chakoleka applied for adjournment because his client was out of the country. Division Two sides Zanama Rovers secretary Kelvin Chipili and Damiano Academy proprietor Damiano Mutale have sued Kamanga for abuse of authority. “We submit that this is certainly not a case fit to the issue of a bench warrant as the accused person is not only before the court for the reason that he is attending to official duties and that he is willing to attend court immediately upon his return,” Chakoleka said. Mbuzi adjourned the matter to September 28 this year.

