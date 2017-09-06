Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Dr. Andrew Parmley will be visiting Lusaka, Zambia next week from 13th to 15th September 2017 to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. The Lord Mayor will be accompanied by Alderman Sir. Michael Bear. During the visit, the Lord Mayor will meet with senior Government and business leaders to explore business and investment opportunities for UK-based companies particularly in financial and professional services, energy and infrastructure sectors of the economy. He will also espouse the strong desire by UK’s financial and professional services to work with international partners to deliver mutual benefits as Zambia seeks to develop institutional/financial capacity to underpin economic growth. High Commissioner for Zambia to the United Kingdom Mr. Muyeba Chikonde who held a pre-visit consultative meeting at Mansion House yesterday said the visit by the Lord Mayor Alderman Dr. Parmley to Zambia, to promote the City of London as the partner of choice for infrastructure and energy projects earmarked over the 4-5 years, including financial (PPP model included) and design and consultancy could not have come at a better time when His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia had launched the country’s 7th National Development Plan that gives guidance on the country’s development priorities.

