Dear editor,

THE disclosure by the Teaching Council of Zambia that over 490 teachers have forged certificates makes sad reading.

This also exposes the weaknesses in the recruitment exercise by the Ministry of General Education and other stakeholders. It is sad that the 490 fake teachers have been allowed to teach innocent children and some of them even given management positions. It is not a surprise that the education system in our country is not improving despite numerous interventions. The integrity of the teaching council is now facing a litmus test as the whole country is now watching and waiting to see how the 498 cases will be dealt with. Furthermore, the ministry must with immediate effect remove all those fake teachers from the payroll and recruit genuine ones who are roaming the streets so that learners are not affected.WISDOM KAUNDAKabwe

