BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

GOVERNMENT has started building a toll plaza on the Solwezi-Mutanda road in Kyabankanka at a cost of K4.6 million.

And North-Western Province Minister Richard Kapita is impressed with the quality of works being done on the project. Speaking when Mr Kapita toured the construction site yesterday, Road Development Agency (RDA) regional manager Manda Ndabane said the building of the toll plaza started in April this year and is expected to be completed this month. Mr Ndabane said the project has created 33 jobs for the local people. “The works are being done by RDA at a cost of K4.6 million and the project duration is about five months,” he said.

