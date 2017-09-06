Finance minister Felix Mutati’s alleged stingy approach to ruling party request for funds from state coffers has won him very few friends. Sources tell Zambia Reports Mutati has not been forthcoming to requests by some senior PF officials to allegedly abuse state funds. The leader of the opposition MMD whose party helped PF win the 2016 general elections is more fixed on helping President Edgar Lungu repair a struggling economy.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

