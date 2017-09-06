  ||    6 September 2017 @ 11:09

United Party for National Development Secretary General Stephen Katuka says police must also allow his party to carry out their activities freely like they have allowed Felix Mutati protests during the Threatened State of Emergency. In a statement today, Katuka observed that the countrywide anti-Mutati demonstrations by ruling party supporters was proof that police were selective in their application of the Public Order Act.

