ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

POWER Dynamos and Zanaco today have an opportunity to take over the leadership of the Super Division when they battle it out in a rescheduled Week 16 match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Second-placed Power have 46 points at par with Zesco United, who have two games in hand. Leaders Green Buffaloes have 47 points. Reigning champions Zanaco occupy the fourth slot with 44 points and victory over Power will move them to 47 at par with Buffaloes but the Bankers have a better goal aggregate. Power coach Dan Kabwe, who won the 2002 and 2003 league titles with Zanaco when his counterpart Mumamba Numba was at the peak of his career at the club, is yet to lose to his former employers since joining Power last year. Kabwe will rely on Luka Lungu, Martin Phiri, Kelvin Mubanga, Godfrey Ngwenya, Larry Bwalya and Benson Sakala to keep the chase for the seventh league title on track. Having suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Nkana, Numba will look to goalkeeper Mangani Banda, Taonga Bwembya, George Chilufya, Richard Kasonde, Charles Zulu and Souleyman Lokwa for redemption.

