Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says he will present the petition from Eastern Province PF members demanding that Finance Minister Felix Mutati must resign on moral grounds or state where his loyalty belongs today. And Mr. Mwila says he is yet to receive a petition from Central Province where some PF members are protesting over what they described as treachery from the Finance Minister. He says the PF members are just asking the Finance Minister to choose whether to remain with government or the opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) as president.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

