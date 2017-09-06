Mr Amos ChandaSTATE House has advised civil society organisations calling for the revocation of a threatened state of public emergency under Article 31 of the Constitution against trivialising matters of national security. Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda says the invocation of Article 31 should not be politicised because it was done to protect life and property. He said this on Monday night in reaction to an appeal by a consortium of civil society organisations for Government to consider revoking the threatened state of public emergency.

