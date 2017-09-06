United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka Mr. Katuka has said UPND intends to hold several thanksgiving rallies across the country which will be addressed by the UPND senior leadership that includes the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice-President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM). Mr. Katuka believes that peaceful and lawful assemblies, demonstrations, meetings and rallies are part of the democratic tenets that must be allowed like the PF members have been doing against Finance Minister Felix Mutati of late. “We intend to hold several Thanksgiving prayers countrywide” Katuka said

