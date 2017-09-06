The opposition UPND has come to the defence of Finance Minister Felix Mutati saying PF cadres should not be allowed to demonstrate while the nation is under the Threatened State of Public Security. UPND General Secretary Stephen Katuka noted the selective application of the Public Order Act as evidenced by demonstrations against Mutati. Katuka states that PF demonstrations have continued to take centre stage at a time when the country was under the threatened State of Public Security where such activities are not allowed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

