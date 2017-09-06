  ||    6 September 2017 @ 02:28

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has posted a historic feat inspiring Chipolopolo to a first 100% record over Algeria in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers. Striker Patson Daka’s 66th minute goal confirmed Zambia’s back-to-back wins over Algeria in Group B of the qualifiers. Zambia, who beat Algeria 3-1 on Saturday, now need victory in Nigeria on October 7 and in Lusaka against Cameroon to seal a spot for a place at the Russia World Cup.

