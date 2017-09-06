Dear editor,

THE rainy season is slowly but surely approaching. For us residents of Kwamwena, the rainy season comes with its own challenges because of the bad state of roads.

During the rainy season, driving to and from Kwamwena is a nightmare. The roads are practically impassible and cars getting stuck is the order of the day. There was some talk that our area has been allocated some kilometres for road construction under L400. However, we are now approaching the rainy season and there is no sign of roads being worked on. I am appealing to our area member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe to look into our plight by pushing for construction of roads in Kwamwena. As taxpayers, we believe we also deserve better roads like our colleagues in Kabwata, Chilenje and other areas that have tarred roads. The bad roads are really costly in terms of tear and wear on our vehicles.KWAMWENA RESIDENTLusaka

