By HELLEN TEMBO –

A TWENTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD woman has allegedly stabbed another woman after finding her in the act with her husband, killing her instantly.

The angry suspect caught the two in the couple’s grass-thatched kitchen and rushed for the knife with which she stab her husband’s lover in the breast.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened in Shibuyunji District on Sunday.

“Police arrested the woman of Chitanga Fishing Camp for stabbing to death another woman whom she alleged she caught in a sexual act with her husband, aged 31. The incident happened around 10:00 hours, Ms Katongo said.”

“The victim died on the spot after she was stabbed on the left side of her breast. The suspect was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to police in Shibuyunji.

The body of the victim is in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary awaiting postmortem while the accused person remains in detention.”

