40 days of prayer, fasting declared
Dear Zambia
- virginity testsby Wanu Nation Ngoma on 7th September 2017, 13:03
- Roasted & salted groundnuts. what can I say about them pieceby Nkhalamu on 7th September 2017, 06:19
- ILLUMINATI666 SATANIC HAND SYMBOLby Guest on 7th September 2017, 04:03
- A PSA for my fellow weed smokers here in Lusakaby Good neighbor on 7th September 2017, 02:15
- Are wild geese found in Zambia? I like to slaughter oneby Jumprope Tembo on 7th September 2017, 00:55
- Why are sausages so ravishingly delicious?by Sunday Best Banda on 7th September 2017, 00:37
- Joke of the Dayby on 6th September 2017, 07:16
- I want to join. can you please count me in? i'm begging youby consumer on 6th September 2017, 07:04
- How did the Catholic Church manage to get a monopoly on excby local opportunist on 6th September 2017, 06:27
- Except for health reasons, I think Vegetarianism is WRONG!by Nyama Miti on 6th September 2017, 04:59
Business News
- IBM and MIT pen 10-year, $240M AI research partnership - TechCrunch
- Amazon launches search for a second headquarters in North America - CNBC
- Euro grinds higher before ECB, global stocks stutter - Reuters
- Gap Closing Hundreds of Stores in Shift Toward Old Navy, Athleta - Yahoo Finance
- Hurricane Irma just made a digital walkie-talkie the No. 1 app online - Chicago Tribune
World News
- Caribbean reels under Irma's deadly wrath as Florida nervously tracks monster storm - Washington Post
- Brexit: Pressure mounts on Theresa May as EU divorce gets real - CNN
- Germany has stopped caring about Brexit, and 4 other global stories - Washington Post
- Putin to US: Don't play along with North Korea - CNN
- Israeli airstrikes target Syrian research center linked to chemical weapons - Washington Post
Science News
- Space Nation, a space experiences company, signs collaboration with NASA on a global astronaut experience program - Consumer Electronics Net
- Live coverage: Falcon 9 poised for launch with X-37B mini-shuttle - Spaceflight Now
- Meet Jim Bridenstine, Trump's pick to lead NASA - Los Angeles Times
- New discovery hints that Mars could have once supported life - BGR
- Cassini Researchers Say Spacecraft's Saturn Death Finale Is Bittersweet - International Business Times
