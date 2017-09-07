The National House of Prayer has declared a forty day of prayer and fasting leading up to the National Day of Prayer and Fasting which will be held on 18th October, 2017. The period of prayer and fasting will begin on the 9th September, 2017. And the advisory board has urged Political Parties to settle their internal disputes amicably, to avoid spillover effects on other aspects of life of the nation.

