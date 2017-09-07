  ||    7 September 2017 @ 08:29

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka
ZAMBIA has a revolving facility of US$700 million with the Trade and Development Bank (TDB) which is available for oil procurement and any other strategic commodity the country may intend to import.

TDB president and chief executive officer Admassu Tadesse said despite Government disengaging from fuel procurement, the bank is open to support the country in the importation of oil.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.