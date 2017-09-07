NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has a revolving facility of US$700 million with the Trade and Development Bank (TDB) which is available for oil procurement and any other strategic commodity the country may intend to import.

TDB president and chief executive officer Admassu Tadesse said despite Government disengaging from fuel procurement, the bank is open to support the country in the importation of oil.

