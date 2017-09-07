  ||    7 September 2017 @ 03:29

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Lungu says the national team’s 1-0 victory over Algeria in Tuesday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier shows resilience and commitment the players have to deliver for Zambia.

Lungu said the performance by the Chipolopolo represents the model Zambian citizen doing duty abroad.
In a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday by special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda, Lungu said the impressive showing signifies the glorious performances ahead.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
