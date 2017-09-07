The Zambia national team is expected to camp outside the country in preparation of the must win 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria to be played on 7th October.

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda told theZamFoot Crew on arrival from Constatine Algeria that he would like to see his team have an intensive training camp in ahead of the penultimate game of the qualifiers.

“We have been talking to the Football Association of Zambia [FAZ] and they are also interested in camping the team outside the country and if that comes it will be a bonus to the players,” Nyirenda said.

