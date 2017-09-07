  ||    7 September 2017 @ 03:29

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka
THE Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) says the increase in copper prices on the international market will bring huge prospects in the mining sector and the economy as a whole.

ZCM president Nathan Chishimba said with stable policies, the upswing in prices of copper guarantees positive postings to the economy.
“This is good news for the country and once all sectors are well-looked after, coupled with the recent positive sovereign rating by international rating agencies, then the economy is set to grow,” he said in interview.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
