BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) last year arrested 435 people in North-Western Province for various drug-related offences.

DEC commissioner Alita Mbahwe said 418 were men, 17 women and nine minors. She said the commission has so far arrested 333 people in the province for various drug-related offences in the last two quarters of this year. Ms Mbahwe was speaking when she called on North-Western Province Minister Richard Kapita at his office in Solwezi early in the week.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

