CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

FAMILIES that have been relocated from the site where a new international airport is being constructed in Ndola have appealed to the government to facilitate the installation of a milling plant and school in their resettled location in Misaka area.

A Daily Mail check at the site found 24 families living in mounted tents at a designated camp site while 28 others opted to start life at their newly-established settlement after their relocation. The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and the Zambia Red Cross are overseeing the smooth shifting of the over 260 families affected by the project.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

