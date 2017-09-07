NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) says migration towards cost reflective electricity tariffs will relieve pressure on the Government treasury.

ZIPAR associate researcher for trade and investment Mwanda Phiri said the implementation of cost reflective tariffs will remove the reliance on Government subsidies to cover the variance between the current tariff and the true cost of supplying electricity.

“The cost of subsiding electricity is very high for Zambia’s current fiscal position and that before the 75percent adjustment, end-user tariffs were estimated to average six cents per kilowatt hour (kWh),” Mr Phiri said in response to a press query.

