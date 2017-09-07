Commerce Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says despite the improvement of the Country’s economic performance since 2001, as evidenced by the increased inflow of foreign direct investment, Joblessness and poverty has still remained high in the country. Speaking during the COMESA second committee meeting on industry, Ms. Mwanakatwe says this indicates that the growth which has been taking place has been capital intensive.

She says this has prompted government to craft a ‘strategy on industrialization and Job creation to be funded through foreign and local investments. Ms. Mwanakatwe has since stated that the investment which has taken place so far has been in the technology intensive sectors, and the other sectors which are more labor intensive have not been fully exploited.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

