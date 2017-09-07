Several Houses in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage One have been submerged in sewer effluent.

This follows a massive sewer blockage.

Residents are now living in fear of a disease outbreak.

Kaunda square stage one has for many years had to deal with the problem of sewer blockage attributed mainly to old infrastructure.

Some Lusaka Water And Sewerage Company workers were found in the area unblocking the sewer lines.

